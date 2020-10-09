Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (PTI) As many as 1,243 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 1,49,194, the state health department said on Friday evening.

Nine patients died across the state during this period, taking the death toll to 3,550, it said.

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava, Warrant Officer AK Tiwari Create New Record of Highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh to Mark IAF Day 2020.

In good news, Gujarat's recovery rate has now gone up to 86.76 per cent with the recovery of 1,518 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,49,194, New cases 1,243, Death toll 3,550, Discharged 1,29,441, Active cases 16,203 and people tested so far 49,10,167.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah and New Crown Prince Meshal Al Sabah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)