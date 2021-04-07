Noida (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 125 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the district's tally to 26,697, according to official data.

The active cases rose to 652 from 579 the previous day. Forty-nine more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 25,952, the Health Department said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.20 per cent on Wednesday, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state reached 31,987 from 27,509 on Tuesday, while the recoveries reached 6.05 lakh and the toll rose to 8,964. PTI

