Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Haryana recorded 1,250 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,39,932 on Friday, while 14 more coronavirus fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,562, the Health department said.

Of the latest coronavirus fatalities, three deaths were reported in Panipat, two each in Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar and Yamunanagar, while one death each was reported in Ambala, Rohtak and Bhiwani, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

The districts which reported new cases include Gurugram (261), Faridabad (153), and Hisar (108), it said.

There are 10,830 active cases in the state as of now, while the recovery rate was 91.14 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

