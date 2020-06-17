India News | 126 New COVID-19 Cases in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 17 (ANI): With 126 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab on Wednesday, the total count of cases in the state has risen to 3,497.

A total of 2,538 patients have recovered while 78 persons have succumbed to the virus.

There are 881 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to an official bulletin, 2,08,408 samples have been tested so far. (ANI)

