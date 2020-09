New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A total of 126 public complaints regarding improper management of biomedical waste were received in the last two years, with notices issued to healthcare facilities in Rajasthan, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, the environment ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo was responding to a question on whether the government was aware that bio-medical wastes generated from various hospitals in the country were being disposed of irresponsibly, thereby posing serious threat to the health of citizens.

He said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had received complaints in this regard.

“The CPCB has reported that complaints have been received regarding improper management of bio-medical waste by Healthcare Facilities (HCFs) and Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs) from time to time which are against the provisions of Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 (BMWM Rules, 2016). A total of 99 public complaints and 27 public grievances were received in the last two years,” Supriyo said.

In a written reply, the MoS said the CPCB has issued notices to 10 HCFs located in Rajasthan for violating the provisions of BMWM Rules, 2016.

“For gross violation of Rules, CPCB issued directions under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 along with imposition of Environmental Compensation charges against HCFs located in Assam and Madhya Pradesh. State pollution control boards (SPCBs/PCCs) have also reportedly issued show cause notices/directions to 16,956 HCFs in 2018-2019,” he said.

The minister informed the Lower House that the common violations related to failure to practise pre-treatment of laboratory waste, lack of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) for treatment of liquid waste, among others.

CPCB had referred the said complaints and grievances to State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committees (SPCBs/PCCs) concerned for appropriate action against erring HFCs/CBWTFs, under the rule provisions, he added.

