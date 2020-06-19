New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday informed that 12,680 tests were conducted in Delhi using 'Rapid Antigen Testing' Kit, out of which 951 people were found positive for COVID-19.

"Today, 12,680 people in Delhi were tested using 'Rapid Antigen Testing' Kit, out of which 951 people were found positive for COVID-19," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to all NGOs and individuals to join in the fight against COVID-19.

"Delhi will fight Corona together. I appeal to all NGOs and individuals to join in this effort on a large scale," Kejriwal tweeted attaching a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DMMA) order.

"Considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in NCT of Delhi, it has been felt necessary to involve NGOs, CS0s, Individual Volunteers, NCC Cadets, NSS Cadets and Scouts for the survey of COVID suspect cases, and surveillance and management, which is in compliance of the decision taken in the meeting held in Ministry of Home Affairs on June 14," reads DDMA order,

DDMA said that a Web-based portal and a Dashboard shall be developed and maintained by NIC, Delhi for registration of NGOs, CSOs and Individual Volunteers under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner (IT) of the office of Divisional Commissioner, GNCTD

To register on the portal, the age of Volunteer should be between 18 and 55 years, Health status should be 'FIT and 'ASYMPTOMATIC'.

The NGOs/volunteers shall be engaged in the following activities--Survey of suspected cases, surveillance and management of isolation cases, Helpline Assistance, Assistance to Senior Citizens, Any assistance for Government Hospitals / Temporary Hospitals, Training and capacity building of officials and volunteers on COVID response.

The persons who have recovered from COVID-19 and are willing to work for COVID-19 related activities may also register themselves on the abovesaid web-based portal. (ANI)

