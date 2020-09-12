Muzaffarnagar, Sep 12 (PTI) As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 1,075, officials said on Saturday.

The new cases include twenty inmates of the district jail and four policemen, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid’s Names in Chargesheet.

Two more COVID-19 patients -- an industrialist and a trader -- had died on Friday evening, pushing the district's death toll to 39, the officials said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 364 samples results were received by the authorities, of which 127 were positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Telangana Engineering Student Held for Harassing and Blackmailing US-Based Minor Girl.

She said 65 more people have recovered from the infection here, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,109 in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)