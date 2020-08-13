Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 12,712 new coronavirus patients and 344 deaths which took the case tally to 5,48,313 and death toll in the state to 18,650, a health official said.

13,804 patients were discharged from hospitals which took the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,81,843.

There are 1,47,513 active cases in the state, the official added.

State capital Mumbai reported 1,132 new cases and 50 deaths during the day. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,26,356 and death toll to 6,943.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,047.

Pune city reported 1,665 new cases along with 19 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is now 74,305 and death toll is 1,881, the official said.

So far 29,08,887 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,48,313, new cases 12,712, total deaths 18,650, recoveries 3,81,843, active cases 1,47,513 and people tested so far 29,08,887.

