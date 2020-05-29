India News | 128 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in J-K; Number Rises to 2,164

Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 128 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 2,164, officials said.

"128 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Friday," they said.

While 36 of these cases are from Jammu, 92 are from Kashmir, the officials said.

They said the total number of cases in the union territory has now reached 2,164.

"Of these, 1,728 are in Kashmir, while 436 are in Jammu region," they added.

There are 1,261 active cases in the union territory -- 929 in Kashmir and 332 in Jammu, while 875 patients have recovered, the officials said.

The UT has witnessed 28 COVID-19 related deaths so far.

