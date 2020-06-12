India News | 128 Kg of Cannabis Seized by Haryana Police from Nuh

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Haryana police on Friday said they have seized nearly 128 kg cannabis, also known as ganja, and 4,800 bottles of syrups which fall under the category of banned drugs, from Nuh district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team along with the tehsildar conducted a raid at the house of a resident of Bhajlaka village in the district.

Also Read | Fatehpuri Masjid in New Delhi to Remain Closed Till July 4 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Shahi Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed Asks Devotees to Pray at Home.

“During the search, police found seven plastic bags containing a total of 127.8 kg ganja from the house. However, all the members in the house managed to escape when the police arrived,” a spokesperson of Haryana police said.

All the accused have been identified and police teams were dispatched for their arrest, he said.

Also Read | Ladakh Border Row | Rajnath Singh Holds Meeting With CDS, 3 Service Chiefs to Discuss Situation, Says Report: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

In another crackdown, a police team arrested two accused after it seized 4,800 bottles of banned syrups from a pick-up vehicle in Nuh.

Based on a tip-off, the police team established a check-point near Civil Hospital on Punhana Road in Nuh and stopped a vehicle bearing a UP registration number coming from Hodal.

“When (we) searched, 40 boxes containing 4,800 bottle syrups were recovered…the arrested accused have been identified as residents of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Separate cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Taoru and Punhana police stations in connection with the two incidents and further probe is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)