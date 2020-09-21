Noida (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) on Monday said 196 COVID-19 patients have benefited from plasma therapy and 174 of them have survived.

There are 128 fully recovered patients who have donated their plasma for these therapies while 10 of them made the donation more than once (twice or thrice), GIMS director Brig (retd) Dr Rakesh Gupta said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 3.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi District.

"Four of these people are corona warriors (a name given to frontline COVID-19 workers) of GIMS who have donated their plasma multiple times," Gupta said.

"Till date, GIMS has completed 128 plasma donations and 196 patients have received plasma therapy," he said in a statement.

Also Read | Digital Marketing Expert & Entrepreneur Gaurav Madaan Talks About Reviving Local Businesses During COVID Crisis.

Located in Greater Noida, the autonomous health care facility under the state government had started plasmapheresis from May 9 in compliance with guidelines of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

"Total plasmapheresis procedures performed at the institute are 128, of which maximum of blood group B (37 per cent) followed by A group (25 per cent), O group (24 per cent) and the minimum of AB group (14 per cent)," according to the statement.

The hospital said out of the 196 received plasma therapy beneficiaries, 174 have survived.

Also, 169 beneficiaries were male and 27 females, the hospital added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)