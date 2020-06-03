India News | 1,286 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu, Count at 25,872

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): A total of 1,286 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 25,872 in the state.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu is now 25,872 with 1,286 positive cases reported today," the state Health Department stated.

Also Read | Air India to Operate 75 Outbound Passenger Flights to US, Canada from June 9-June 30 Under Vande Bharat Mission.

India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases reported in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases.The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,513 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)