India News | 1,298 New Coronavirus Patients in Mumbai, 67 Deaths

Mumbai, June 19 (PTI) With 1,298 new patients and 67 deaths, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai increased to 62,799 and death toll reached 3,309 on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body also said that 518 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city to 31,856.

The city thus has 27,634 active COVID-19 cases. 817 new suspected patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday.

49 out of 67 COVID-19 patients who died on Thursday had co-morbidities, the BMC said.

Meanwhile, amid controversy over 862 deaths which were added to the overall toll on June 16 after reconciliation of data, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal has directed all the city hospitals to report deaths within 48 hours to the Epidermic Cell.

The commissioner warned of stringent action under the Epidemic Control Act, 1897, if hospitals failed to do so, the BMC said.

