New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that 13 crore people came out of poverty in the country during a five-year period.

The Minister said the Indian economy has seen tremendous resilience with "low inflation" and "a high rate of growth."

He was speaking at the launch of the E-Commerce Export Handbook for MSMEs by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade at an event in New Delhi.

The minister also said that the Union government has set ambitious targets for exports for the new year.

"With the new year, we have very ambitious targets for export. The Indian economy has seen tremendous resilience and outstanding results in terms of our ability to continue to be the fastest-growing large economy in the world, with low inflation and a high rate of growth. There is significant stability of our Indian currency," the minister for commerce and industry said.

Citing a NITI Ayog report, the minister said, "With inclusive growth, 13 crore people came out of poverty in a five-year span."

"A rapidly growing middle class is leading to greater demand for goods and services, the minister added.

"We will focus on exporting in areas like processed food, Shri Anna and other agricultural products. 30 million Indian diaspora live in the world," the minister said, adding that Indian food products are today very much consumed by foreigners across the world.

This handbook, which was launched today, will help in promoting e-commerce exports. "This book encourages MSME to get set and start exporting," the minister said.

The minister said," The handbook will be a one-stop shop, giving what, where, when and how to promote exports through e-commerce." (ANI)

