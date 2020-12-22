Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,224 on Tuesday with 13 more people succumbing to the disease, while 1,277 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,76,832.

In a statement, the state government said of the 13 fresh COVID-19 deaths reported in the state, two were from Ballia.

Of the 1,277 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day, state capital Lucknow accounted for 197. During the same period, 1,330 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease.

So far, 5,51,917 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. The state now has 16,691 active cases of COVID-19, the statement said.

