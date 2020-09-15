Lucknow, Sep 15 (PTI) Atleast 13 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike during rain and thunderstorm in the state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"In the incidents of lightning on Tuesday, four people were killed in Ghazipur, three in Kaushambi, two each in Kushinagar and Chitrakoot, one each in Jaunpur and Chandauli," Relief commissioner Sanjay Goel said in a statement issued here.

Taking note of these incidents, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the concerned District Magistrates to provide Rs 4 lakh financial assistance to family members of those killed, he said.

He also said that due to floods, 28 villages of Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitpaur and Azamgarh are affected.

