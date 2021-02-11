Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 11 (ANI): A total of 13 Naxals including three carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police in Dantewada on Wednesday as part of the 'Lon Varratu' campaign.

According to the police's statement, 11 male and two female Naxals surrendered in front of Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava yesterday.

Pallava launched the 'Lon Varratu' (return home) campaign in June 2020, and police said that in the past eight months, as many as 310 Naxals have surrendered in front of police, including 77 with rewards on their heads.

It added that the district administration will provide an amount of Rs 10,000 to the people who surrendered under the campaign as rehabilitation assistance money. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)