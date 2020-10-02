Port Blair, Oct 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,848 on Friday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seven new patients have travel history, while six fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 172 active coronavirus cases, while 3,623 people have been cured of the disease and 53 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 59,676 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 59,633 have been received and 43 are awaited, the official added.

