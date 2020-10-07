Port Blair, Oct 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,912 on Wednesday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five new patients have travel history, while eight fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 67 Lakh-Mark After 72,049 People Test Positive For Coronavirus in A Day; Death Toll Mounts to 1,04,555.

Nineteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 180 active coronavirus cases, while 3,678 people have recovered from the disease and 54 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Also Read | Realme 7i Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme's Launch Event Here.

The administration has so far sent 63,790 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 63,767 reports have been received and 23 are awaited, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)