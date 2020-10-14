Port Blair, Oct 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,036 as 13 more people have tested positive for the infection in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 10 were detected during contact tracing, while three have travel history, he said.

Twelve more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,782, the official said.

The Union territory now has 199 active COVID-19 cases, and 55 patients have succumbed to the infection, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far sent 70,780 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 70,688 reports have been received, the official added.

