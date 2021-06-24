Port Blair, Jun 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,438 as 13 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Thursday.

Of the new patients, six have travel history and seven were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 127 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 15 more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,210.

The Union Territory now has 101 active cases.

South Andaman is the worst-affected district as it currently has 97 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, the official said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 1,44,816 people have been inoculated with 17,608 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Information, publicity and tourism secretary SK Singh said the vaccination drive has gained momentum with receipt of more doses of the vaccine from the Centre.

He also requested people of the Union Territory to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 4,04,494 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.84 per cent, the health department official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)