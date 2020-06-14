Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Dharavi

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:04 PM IST
Mumbai (Dharavi) [India], June 14 (ANI): Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,043 in the locality, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 77 deaths.

Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.

"Thirteen more COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area. The total number of cases in the area is now at 2,043, including 77 deaths," BMC said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,20,922.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195 in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

