New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Thirteen employees of the National Human Rights Commission, including some senior officials, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past ten days, sources said on Sunday.

The NHRC office is located in the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 393 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Today; Tally Reaches 14,930: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

"Thirteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including some senior officials. We have informed the surveillance team of the government. Many people have gone into home isolation already and full contacting-tracing is being done," a source told PTI.

Sources said these cases have come up in the last ten days, adding that several employees were coming to office after the lockdown was eased.

Also Read | UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exams to be Held on July 29 Under COVID-19 Safety Guidelines, Says Govt.

"From Wednesday-Friday this week, floor nos. 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases have been reported from floor no. 5," the source said.

Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)