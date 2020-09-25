Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Thirteen pairs of trains were short-terminated on Thursday as a precautionary measure against the protests over the agriculture bills.

Speaking to media on Thursday, BS Gill, Ambala Railway Station Director, Haryana said, "13 pairs of trains have been short-terminated as a precautionary measure against the protests over the agriculture bills. We are avoiding train routes to Punjab."

"Around 9 parcel special trains were also cancelled to avoid Punjab area. These are details for September 24. It is a three days agitation and we will plan accordingly ahead."

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed. (ANI)

