Bhopal, Oct 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 1,308 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,56,584, while 24 fatalities took the toll to 2,710, a health official said.

A total of 1,559 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,39,717.

Five patients died in Bhopal, three in Indore, two each in Jabalpur, Khargone, Sehore and Vidisha, one each in Sagar, Narsinghpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Damoh, Khandwa, Singrauli and Umaria, the official said.

Of the 1,308 new cases, Indore accounted for 372, Bhopal 181, Jabalpur 69 and Gwalior 45.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 30,754, including 649 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 21,714 with 438 fatalities.

"Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 11,932 and 11,721 cases respectively," the official said.

Indore now has 3,732 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,934, 869 and 509 respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,56,584, new cases 1,308, death toll 2,710, recovered 1,39,717, active cases 14,157, number of people tested so far 25,08,619.

