Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 30 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that 131 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state while 75 patients under treatment have tested negative.

She said 2,304 patients have been cured and there are 2,112 active patients in the state.

Giving the district wise breakup of today's COVID-19 cases, she said 32 people are from Malappuram district, 26 in Kannur district, 17 from Palakkad district, 12 in Kollam district, 10 from Ernakulam district, nine in Alappuzha district, eight from Kasargod district, five in Thiruvananthapuram district, four each from Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, three in Kottayam district and one from Pathanamthitta district have tested positive for the virus.

She said 1,84,657 people are under observation in the state.

"Nineteen new places were declared as hotspots today while 10 places were removed from the list. There are 127 hotspots now in Kerala," she said. (ANI)

