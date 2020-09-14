Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 14 (ANI): A total of 131 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Nagaland on Monday, state health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

According to the data, these cases have been detected out of 459 samples received and out of the positive cases, 70 were found in Kohima, 60 in Dimapur and 1 in Mon.

The state also reported 14 recoveries of COVID-19 patients. Nine in Kiphire, four in Dimapur and one in Mon.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count has reached 48,46,428, including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated and 79,722 deaths as of September 14. (ANI)

