Amaravati, Apr 5 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,326 fresh cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

It also saw another 911 patients recovering from the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The states COVID-19 chart now showed 9,09,002 total positives, 8,91,048 recoveries and 7,244 deaths.

The number of active cases has risen to 10,710 now, the bulletin said.

The five hotspot districts continued to report a large number of fresh cases, with Chittoor topping with 282.

Guntur added 271, Visakhapatnam 222, SPS Nellore 171 and Krishna 138, while three districts reported about 50 each and another three, about 30 each.

Vizianagaram added just two and West Godavari one to their tally.

Krishna district reported two more deaths and Anantapuramu, Chittoor and Guntur one each in a day. PTI

