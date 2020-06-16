Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 1,328 COVID-19 Deaths Not Added to Maha Tally: Chief Secy

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 1,328 COVID-19 Deaths Not Added to Maha Tally: Chief Secy

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday said as many as 1,328 deaths, that took place due to COVID-19, were not reported as fatalities caused by the viral infection in the state.

As many as 862 of these deaths occurred in the areas falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, he said here, citing a fresh review of COVID-19 fatalities in the state carried out by authorities.

Also Read | Beijing Shuts Schools Amid New Cluster of COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

This has now been corrected and fatality figures have been updated accordingly, he said.

In an official statement in the evening, Mehta said, A fresh review of all the deaths reported in Maharashtra in last some months have found that additional 862 deaths in BMC areas and 466 in the rest of Maharashtra (total 1,328) have taken place, where the cause of death is COVID-19.

Also Read | India Summons Pakistan High Commission Over 'Abduction And Torture' of Two Indian Mission Officials in Islamabad.

"In all those cases, the swab samples of these people have tested positive for COVID-19. All these deaths have been (now) reported as COVID-19 deaths.

Mehta, however, insisted that the state government is following prescribed guidelines while reporting coronavirus- related deaths.

The official reporting of COVID-19 deaths has been done as per the guidelines issued by the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control.

"Though a change has been seen in the (fatality) figure, there should not be any doubts on the states intension, the top bureaucrat asserted.

Out of the 466 freshly added deaths which were reported outside the BMC limits, 146 were from Thane, 85 from Pune, 34 from Jalgaon and 33 from Aurangabad, among other districts, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement