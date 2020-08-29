Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A record single-day spike of 133 fresh COVID-19 cases including 63 jail inmates were detected, taking the number of active patients to 614 in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, an official said.

Of the jail inmates who tested positive, 37 are from the district jail while 26 are from temporary prisons.

Also Read | Reliance Retail and Future Group Deal Details: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Future Retail Business For Rs 24,713 Crore.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the district authorities received 196 sample results out of which 133 tested positive for COVID-19.

Forty patients recovered raising the number of recoveries to 1,346 in the district.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Buys Future Group Businesses: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Kishore Biyani Owned Retail Business For Rs 24,713.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)