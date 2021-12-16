Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 133 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 3,39,404, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll 4,508, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 31 were from the Jammu division and 102 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of new cases at 48, followed by 24 in Baramulla district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,435. So far, 3,33,461 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 50 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

