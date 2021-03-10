Nashik, Mar 10 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,28,437 with the single-day addition of 1,330 cases on Wednesday, health officials said.

The virus claimed six lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 2,155, they said.

So far, 1,21,111 patients have been discharged following recovery, of whom 549 recuperated on Wednesday alone.

As many as 5,66,904 swabs have been tested till date, they said.

In view of the growing number of infection cases in the district, the administration had imposed new restrictions, such as 7 am to 7 pm work time for shops. However, most of the shops located in the markets in the city and suburbs were open even after 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Usual crowd could be seen at the shops, with many people not even wearing face masks.

This was witnessed in M G Road, Dahipul, Bhadrakali, Shalimar, Panchavati and Ravivar Karanja areas of the city. There were similar scenes in the suburbs such as Satpur, Cidco, Ambad and Nashik Road.

