Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) As many as 134 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,33,483, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 896 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the COVID-19 fatality toll stood at 11,925, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,22,952.

