India News | 1,343 Natives of Rajasthan Arrived at Jaipur Airport from Abroad in 11 Flights Till Friday

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) In total, 1,343 natives of Rajasthan have arrived at Jaipur airport in 11 flights till Friday evening under the Centre's mega evacuation mission amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown, an official said.

The people who arrived here on Friday under the Vande Bharat Mission include 98 from Almaty, 180 from Dubai, while 150 passengers will arrive from Kuwait later in the night, Additional Chief Secretary Industries Subodh Agarwal said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in Goa Rises to 69 Including 28 Active Cases, 41 Recovered So Far: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

He said those returning from abroad all the migrants from abroad are being sent to institutional quarantine for seven days followed by another week of home quarantine.

From the airport, passengers are being transported to hotels for institutional quarantine in batches of 20 after thermal scanning and medical check-up. Arogya Setu and RajCovid App are being downloaded in the mobile phones of the passengers, the officer said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Continues to Reel Under Heatwave Conditions, Etawah Hottest Place at 43.8 Degree Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)