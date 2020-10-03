Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,343 new coronavirus caseson Saturday, increasing the state's infection count to 1,41,398, the health department said.

With 12 deaths, the number of coronavirus patients who died in the state rose to 3,490, it said.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal Asks Rahul Gandhi Why He Played ‘Fixed Match’ on Farm Bills.

At the same time, recoveries increased to 1,21,119, with 1,304 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the department said in its release in the evening.

Gujarat now has a recovery rate of 85.66 per cent.

Also Read | Odd-Even Scheme For Non-Essential Vehicles in Dimapur From October 5.

As many as 57,065 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 877.92 tests per day per million population.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,41,398, New cases 1,343, Death toll 3,490, Recovered patients 1,21,119, Active cases 16,789, and People tested so far 45,88,563.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)