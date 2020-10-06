Imphal, Oct 6 (PTI) At least 135 more people, including 10 security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Tuesday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 12,240, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 78 after three women succumbed to the infection, he said.

"Two women, aged 62 and 80, from Imphal West district died at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), while an 80-year-old woman from Churachandpur breathed her last at the district hospital," the official said.

Imphal East reported the highest number of fresh cases at 45, followed by Imphal West at 33 and Thoubal at 10, he said.

According to the official, 148 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 9,482.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 77.46 per cent, the official said.

Manipur now has 2,680 active patients, and of them, 378 are Central Armed Police Force personnel, he added. PTI

