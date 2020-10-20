Agartala, Oct 20 (PTI) At least 135 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, pushing the state's tally to 29,688, a health department official said.

The state currently has 2,612 active coronavirus cases, he said.

Also Read | Fatuha Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

On Monday, 198 people were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility in the state for COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,725, he said.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, while 328 people died of the disease so far, the official said.

Also Read | Patna Sahib Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, accounted for 174 of the 328 COVID-19 fatalities, he said.

The northeastern state has conducted 4,35,871 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)