Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,351 new coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, which took its overall infection count to 1,38,745, the health department said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the virus reached 3,463 on Thursday after 10 patients succumbed to the disease, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,334 patients recovered from the infection and were given discharge in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 1,18,565.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,38,745, new cases 1,351, death toll 3,463, discharged 1,18,565, active cases 16,717, people tested so far 44,74,766.

