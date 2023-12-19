New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): A total of 13,520 associations and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) have received an amount of Rs 55,742 crore in foreign contributions in the last three financial years from 2019 to 2021, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai replied in writing to a query raised by a parliamentarian.

Also Read | 'You Are India, You Are the Very Worst Kind': Cab Driver Fined for Racial Insults in Singapore.

Asked over the number of NGOs in the country that were registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) from abroad along with, the number of NGOs that applied for registration under FCRA during the last two years, the Minister said "a total of 1,615 applications for registration under FCRA, 2010 were received in last two years i.e. 2021 and 2022."

"Out of these, 722 applications have been granted and 225 applications have been rejected as on December 14, 2023," said Minister Rai.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Man Detained for Recording Video Near Gate Number 10 of Ram Janmabhoomi Complex.

"The refusal of these applications was due to not fulfilling the eligibility criteria in accordance with the provisions of the FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder," clarified the Minister in the reply.

He further said "A total of 13,520 associations/NGOs have received total Rs. 55741.51 crores foreign contribution in the last three financial years (F.Y.) i.e. F.Y. 2019-2020 to F.Y. 2021-2022. "

To accept foreign contributions, the associations and NGOs have to obtain registration or prior permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010), said the Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)