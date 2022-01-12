Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 13,681 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 57,355, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 22,940, an official statement said.

One death each was reported from Kanpur, Hardoi and Sultanpur.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Assures Support of Over Rs 3,000 Crore in Next 5 Years to Tamil Nadu for Developing Health Infrastructure.

In the past 24 hours, a maximum of 1,992 fresh cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar followed by Lucknow which registered 2,181 cases while Meerut witnessed 1,250 new infections.

In this period (past 24 hours), 700 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,90,226, the statement said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Current Coronavirus Wave in Pune May Peak by January-End or February First Week, Says Official.

A total of 2.39 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19 in the last one day and number of cases in the state recorded till date is 17,70,521.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)