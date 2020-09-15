New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) As many as 138 terrorists were killed by security forces between March and August this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorism, which is sponsored and supported from across the border, for more than the last three decades.

Also Read | India-China Border Tension: Rajnath Singh’s Statement Proves PM Narendra Modi Misled The Country on Chinese Transgression, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy said that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism.

"As a result, 138 terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020. During this period of six months, 50 security force personnel have attained martyrdom in terrorist related incidents and ceasefire violations, cross border firings in Jammu and Kashmir," he said replying to a written question.

Also Read | Dengue, Encephalitis, Malaria, Other Vector-Borne Diseases Decline in UP Due to Awareness, Sanitation Drives: Official.

There were 176 attempts of infiltration from across the border from August 2019 to July 2020 and 111 were successful, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)