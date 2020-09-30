Ahmedabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,37,394 with 1,390 new infections being reported on Wednesday, the state health department said.

The death toll increased to 3,453 after 11 more patients died, the department said.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Multiplexes and Single Screens to Finally Re-open from October 15 with 50% Capacity.

At the same time, the number of recovered cases increased to 1,17,231 with 1,372 patients getting discharged during the day, it said in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate now stands at 85.32 per cent.

Also Read | Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools After October 15, Parents’ Consent Mandatory.

Surat continued to report the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in the state with 298 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Ahmedabad at 197, Rajkot at 151, and Vadodara at 133 cases.

Among other districts, Jamnagar reported 92 new cases, Bhavnagar 43, Mehsana and Gandhinagar 41 each, Banaskantha 37, Junagadh 35, Panchmahal 32, Amreli and Patan 30 each, Bharuch, Kutch, Morbi and Surendranagar 24 each, Sabarkantha 16, Mahisagar 15, Gir Somnath 14, Kheda and Tapi 11 each, Anand and DevbhoomiDwarka ten each.

Out of 11 deaths, Surat reported four, Ahmedabad three, and Kutch, Mahisagar, Rajkot and Vadodara one each.

Gujarat now has 16,710 active cases. 86 patients are on ventilator.

The state conducted 61,966 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 953.32 tests per day per million population.

This took the number of samples tested so far to 43,56,062, the release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,37,394, new cases 1,390, total deaths 3,453, discharged 1,17,231, active cases 16,710, and people tested so far 43,56,062.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)