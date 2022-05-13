New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 14 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit’s Murder: SIT Formed To Probe Attack After Outrage in Valley.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"It's a tragic incident…14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said around 10 pm.

Also Read | India Announces State Mourning on Saturday Following Demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)