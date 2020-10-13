Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday as 2,035 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 1,63,219.

So far, 1,679 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a health bulletin.

In Jaipur, the maximum 340 deaths have been reported till now, followed by 158 in Jodhpur; 125 in Bikaner; 121 in Ajmer; 108 in Kota; 85 in Bharatpur; 72 in Pali; 50 in Nagaur; 56 in Udaipur; 47 in Alwar; 44 in Sikar; 30 in Barmer; and 26 each in Dholpur and Rajsamand.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan recorded 2,035 new cases, including 397 in Jaipur; 218 each in Bikaner and Jodhpur; 156 each in Alwar and Ajmer; 132 in Nagaur; 105 in Udaipur; and 102 in Pali, the bulletin said.

Currently, 21,924 people are under treatment while 1,39,264 have been discharged, it added.

