New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The 14 private hospitals in Delhi, which were declared 'full-COVID hospitals' two days ago, will provide 3,553 beds for COVID-related treatment and additional beds would be used for the treatment of non-COVID follow-up patients.

Following a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, it was decided that keeping in view the interest of non-COVID patients and the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the concerned 14 hospitals would cumulatively provide 3,553 beds for COVID-related treatment.

The concerned 14 private hospitals would be allowed to temporarily increase their bed capacity up to 35 per cent.

"The additional beds would be used for the treatment of non-COVID follow-up patients requiring medical/surgical treatment," Delhi government said in its directions.

The concerned hospitals are required to upload revised COVID bed capacity along with total COVID ICU beds on COVID-19 Data Management Portal at the earliest.

Delhi on Wednesday saw 17,282 new COVID-19 cases and 104 related deaths. It is the highest single-day spike in the national capital. (ANI)

