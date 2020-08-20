Aizawl, Aug 20 (PTI) Fourteen more people, including 12 truckers, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the states tally to 874 on Thursday, a health department official said. Of the 14 fresh cases, 12 infections were reported in Kolasib district and the rest in Aizawl district, the official said. Meanwhile, the four-day complete lockdown imposed in the state capital to facilitate extensive tracing and testing, will be extended till 4.30 am of August 24, state health and family welfare board vice chairman and MNF legislator Dr Z R Thiamsanga told PTI. Twelve truck drivers who came from neighbouring Assam and Meghalaya were among the new patients in Kolasib district.

A 51-year-old man, who had been quarantined at a government facility before he tested positive for the virus, and a 23-year-old man, who worked at a petrol filling station here, were among those who tested COVID-19 positive in Aizawl district, the official said.

At present there are 472 active cases in the state, of which 201 (42.58 per cent) are security personnel, the official said. Eighteen people, including 4 Assam Rifles personnel and 11 BSF jawans, were discharged from COVID-19 care centres on Thursday, he said.

State health department spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma, told PTI that random tests were conducted on 215 people in Aizawl city area since Tuesday and all the results were negative.

As many as 28,976 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state till Thursday, with a positivity rate of 3 per cent, he said.

