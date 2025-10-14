Uttar Pradesh [India], October 14 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has announced a "bonus" for 14.82 lakh state employees before Diwali. The state government will bear an expenditure of Rs 1,022 crore for this. A bonus of up to Rs 6,908 per employee, based on 30 days' emoluments, will be given, as per reports from the UP CM's office.

Along with this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced an ad hoc bonus for approximately six lakh state government employees on the occasion of Diwali on Tuesday.

Also Read | Row Over CEC Appointment Process: Supreme Court Adjourns Pleas Challenging Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment.

The Chief Minister said that the bonus would be extended to those working at pay level L-12 or with a grade pay of Rs 4,800 or less. He said that each eligible employee would receive a maximum ad hoc bonus of Rs 6774.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Special Gift for State Government Employees on the Occasion of Diwali! Our government, dedicated to good governance, has announced the provision of an ad hoc bonus for approximately 6 lakh employees on the auspicious occasion of Diwali."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Full List.

"This bonus will be given to those state government employees who are working at pay level L-12 or grade pay ₹4800 and below on the salary scales. Each eligible employee will receive a maximum ad hoc bonus of ₹6774. The benefit of this decision will also extend to employees of Panchayat Samiti and District Council," the CM further wrote.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had decided to grant an ad-hoc bonus of up to Rs 7,000 to Class-4 employees, making their Diwali more joyful.The ad hoc bonus of up to Rs 7,000 will be granted to approximately 16,921 Class-4 employees.

This includes employees working under state cabinet departments, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Whip, Deputy Whip, Deputy Chief Whip as well as those in panchayats, university-affiliated colleges, grant-in-aid schools and colleges, and Class-4 employees in state government boards and corporations, where the respective boards or corporations do not otherwise provide bonuses, according to the release from Gujarat CMO. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)