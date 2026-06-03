India News | 14 Ministers to Take Oath in Karnataka Cabinet Alongside DK Shivakuma; MB Patil Confirms Inclusion in List

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): As Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar prepares to take oath as Chief Minister later in the day, the Congress party high command has finalised the list of ministers, with a total of 14 ministers set to be sworn in along with him, sources said on Wednesday.

According to party sources, the list of ministers has been approved by the leadership ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader MB Patil confirmed his selection as a minister.

Reacting to his selection, MB Patil said, "I have been informed by the CM-in-waiting, DK Shivakumar. He congratulated me on being selected as a Minister. I also wished him the best and thanked him for considering me in this Cabinet."

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Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara met Shivakumar at his residence earlier in the day, amid speculation that he may be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in the new Cabinet.

Several other senior leaders, including Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, are also expected to take oath as ministers in the new government.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar greeted supporters gathered outside his Bengaluru residence, where celebrations and prayers were held ahead of the ceremony marking his elevation to the state's top post.

Top Congress leadership is expected to attend the event, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Several Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states are also likely to be present.

Former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde also arrived in Bengaluru for the ceremony and expressed confidence in the leadership transition, saying, "Always the correct decisions are taken in our party. Though sometimes it takes time to make decisions. I am confident that both will work together to take the party forward."

After decades of political manoeuvring, crisis management, and strengthening the Congress organisation in Karnataka, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as Chief Minister after being elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader.

An eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Shivakumar--often described as the party's "troubleshooter"--rose through the ranks with a strong grassroots base and a reputation for handling political crises. His close ties with senior Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, strengthened his claim to the top post after a prolonged internal leadership discussion.

Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura, Shivakumar entered politics as a student leader in the 1980s. After an initial setback in 1985, he won his first Assembly election in 1989 at the age of 27 and went on to secure eight consecutive wins, building a strong base in Vokkaliga-dominated regions.

Known for his organisational skills, he has played key roles in safeguarding Congress governments in the past, including during the 2002 Maharashtra political crisis and the 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. He has also been instrumental in party strategy in Karnataka, including the 2023 Assembly election victory.

Shivakumar has served as KPCC president since 2020 and was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous government. His career has also seen controversies, including multiple investigations by central agencies and a brief incarceration in 2019, though these did not derail his political rise.

A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Shivakumar is set to formally assume office as Karnataka's Chief Minister, marking a key leadership transition in the state. (ANI)

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