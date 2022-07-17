Port Blair, Jul 17 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as per an official health bulletin.

There are 57 active cases in Union Territory at present, it said.

So far, 1,03,08 cases have been detected here, while 129 people died.

Five people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,01,22.

