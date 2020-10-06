Dholpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Fourteen shops were gutted in a fire which was allegedly triggered a by a faction to target the property its rival in the panchayat elections, police said Tuesday.

The fire started in a fruit seller's shop on Monday night near Basedi crossing, which eventually engulfed 14 shops, they said.

The blaze was doused after two hours of efforts, Sepau police station incharge Anoop Chaudhary said.

He said a case has been registered against five accused.

As per the complaint the incident was a result of rivalry during the ongoing panchayat elections.

No arrest has been made yet, he added.

